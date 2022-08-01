Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) Shares Acquired by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 94,703 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 779 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Mattel were worth $2,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MAT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Mattel by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Mattel by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 48,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in Mattel by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 88,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Cumberland Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Mattel by 1.7% in the first quarter. Cumberland Advisors Inc. now owns 91,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Mattel by 1.8% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 91,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. 97.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mattel alerts:

Mattel Price Performance

Mattel stock opened at $23.20 on Monday. Mattel, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.94 and a 12 month high of $26.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a PE ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.26.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Mattel ( NASDAQ:MAT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.12. Mattel had a return on equity of 37.28% and a net margin of 19.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MAT. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Mattel from $27.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Mattel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their price objective on Mattel from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mattel currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.57.

Mattel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, Monster High, American Girl, Polly Pocket, Spirit, and Enchantimals brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids of all ages, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Monster Trucks, Matchbox, CARS, and Mario Kart brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, Power wheels, and Fireman Sam brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Mattel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mattel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.