Mcdaniel Terry & Co. Increases Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Mcdaniel Terry & Co. lifted its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 365,659 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,761 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 6.9% of Mcdaniel Terry & Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Mcdaniel Terry & Co.’s holdings in Apple were worth $63,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth $25,228,507,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Apple by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 633,115,246 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $112,422,274,000 after purchasing an additional 10,951,705 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth $1,461,735,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Apple by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 29,549,427 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,247,094,000 after purchasing an additional 8,154,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,866,567 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,705,275,000 after purchasing an additional 6,154,422 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Apple from $191.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Apple from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Apple from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays raised their target price on Apple from $166.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “maintains” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on Apple from $168.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.04.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $162.51 on Monday. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $129.04 and a 1-year high of $182.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.06. Apple had a return on equity of 152.88% and a net margin of 26.41%. The firm had revenue of $82.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.94%.

Apple announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, April 28th that permits the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the iPhone maker to buy up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total value of $4,043,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 452,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,151,454.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

