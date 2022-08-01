McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Acquired by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 19.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,375 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 18,473 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $28,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MCD. Resolute Financial LLC boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 16.9% in the first quarter. Resolute Financial LLC now owns 2,147 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 2.5% in the first quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,826 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Kowal Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 12.1% in the first quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 4,413 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. City Holding Co. boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.6% in the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 29,003 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $7,172,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. Finally, Columbia Trust Co 01012016 boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 45.2% in the first quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 8,344 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,090,000 after purchasing an additional 2,597 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In related news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.62, for a total value of $606,075.02. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,654.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.62, for a total value of $606,075.02. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $302,654.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total value of $1,468,463.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,040,446.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,263 shares of company stock valued at $4,120,938. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

McDonald’s Price Performance

MCD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $289.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $295.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $287.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $284.19.

NYSE:MCD opened at $263.37 on Monday. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $217.68 and a fifty-two week high of $271.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $248.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $247.55. The stock has a market cap of $194.77 billion, a PE ratio of 27.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.55.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 131.20% and a net margin of 29.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.77 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 58.29%.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

