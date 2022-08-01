McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Posted by on Aug 1st, 2022

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCKGet Rating) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 193 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.08% of McKesson worth $35,850,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in McKesson by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,171,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,273,976,000 after purchasing an additional 269,506 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in McKesson by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,808,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,695,505,000 after purchasing an additional 68,645 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in McKesson by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,705,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,418,098,000 after purchasing an additional 168,279 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in McKesson by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,822,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,869,000 after purchasing an additional 14,676 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $386,729,000. 85.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 160 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.42, for a total value of $50,627.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,216,318.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 160 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.42, for a total value of $50,627.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,216,318.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 27,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.16, for a total value of $9,088,937.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,561,959.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 72,628 shares of company stock valued at $23,779,745. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MCK has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on McKesson from $352.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Argus downgraded McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Cowen raised their target price on McKesson from $325.00 to $361.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $343.00 to $378.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on McKesson from $333.00 to $377.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $328.69.

McKesson Stock Up 0.4 %

MCK stock opened at $341.58 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $323.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $303.94. The stock has a market cap of $49.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.63. McKesson Co. has a 52-week low of $192.38 and a 52-week high of $342.54.

McKesson (NYSE:MCKGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $5.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.06 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $66.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.82 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 538.84% and a net margin of 0.42%. McKesson’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 23.26 EPS for the current year.

McKesson Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This is a boost from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. McKesson’s payout ratio is presently 26.07%.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

Further Reading

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for McKesson (NYSE:MCK)

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

