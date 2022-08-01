McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 193 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.08% of McKesson worth $35,850,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in McKesson by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,171,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,273,976,000 after purchasing an additional 269,506 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in McKesson by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,808,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,695,505,000 after purchasing an additional 68,645 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in McKesson by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,705,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,418,098,000 after purchasing an additional 168,279 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in McKesson by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,822,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,869,000 after purchasing an additional 14,676 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $386,729,000. 85.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 160 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.42, for a total value of $50,627.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,216,318.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 160 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.42, for a total value of $50,627.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,216,318.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 27,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.16, for a total value of $9,088,937.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,561,959.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 72,628 shares of company stock valued at $23,779,745. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

McKesson Stock Up 0.4 %

MCK has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on McKesson from $352.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Argus downgraded McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Cowen raised their target price on McKesson from $325.00 to $361.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $343.00 to $378.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on McKesson from $333.00 to $377.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $328.69.

MCK stock opened at $341.58 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $323.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $303.94. The stock has a market cap of $49.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.63. McKesson Co. has a 52-week low of $192.38 and a 52-week high of $342.54.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $5.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.06 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $66.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.82 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 538.84% and a net margin of 0.42%. McKesson’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 23.26 EPS for the current year.

McKesson Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This is a boost from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. McKesson’s payout ratio is presently 26.07%.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

Further Reading

