Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) Shares Acquired by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,376 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Meritage Homes were worth $426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 388 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its position in Meritage Homes by 0.9% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 14,962 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in Meritage Homes by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,812 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Meritage Homes by 5.4% during the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,091 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MTH opened at $88.30 on Monday. Meritage Homes Co. has a 12 month low of $62.51 and a 12 month high of $125.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $79.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.67.

Meritage Homes ( NYSE:MTH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $6.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.86 by $0.91. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 15.40% and a return on equity of 28.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Meritage Homes Co. will post 26.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on MTH. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Meritage Homes from $100.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Meritage Homes from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Meritage Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.75.

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers.

