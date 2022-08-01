Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Position Decreased by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lowered its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,204,172 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 20,250 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up 2.5% of Comerica Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $344,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 302,541,869 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $101,750,881,000 after purchasing an additional 8,108,943 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 129,107,118 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $43,313,705,000 after purchasing an additional 3,027,306 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at about $24,401,940,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 57,181,533 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $19,231,292,000 after purchasing an additional 584,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,096,786 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $13,149,038,000 after purchasing an additional 652,526 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Microsoft from $352.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Microsoft from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Itaú Unibanco initiated coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $287.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on Microsoft from $373.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $334.80.

Microsoft Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $280.74 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $261.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $281.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.30, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.93. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $241.51 and a 12-month high of $349.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($0.06). Microsoft had a return on equity of 44.85% and a net margin of 37.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 25.89%.

Microsoft Profile

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.