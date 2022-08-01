Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Bought by KRS Capital Management LLC

KRS Capital Management LLC grew its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,781 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises 1.6% of KRS Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. KRS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,535,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Tobam raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 15,400.0% in the first quarter. Tobam now owns 155 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the first quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at about $84,000. 69.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $280.74 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $261.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $281.11. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.93. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $241.51 and a fifty-two week high of $349.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.06). Microsoft had a net margin of 37.63% and a return on equity of 44.85%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 25.89%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MSFT shares. Itaú Unibanco started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $287.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $373.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $350.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $320.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $334.80.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

