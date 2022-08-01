Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Bought by Magnolia Wealth Management LLC

Magnolia Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 7,800.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,011 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 55,302 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises approximately 0.2% of Magnolia Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $16,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Tobam boosted its stake in Microsoft by 15,400.0% during the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 155 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft during the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. 69.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Microsoft from $372.00 to $354.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Microsoft from $320.00 to $305.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Microsoft from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Microsoft from $350.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $334.80.

Microsoft Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of MSFT opened at $280.74 on Monday. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $241.51 and a 12-month high of $349.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $261.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $281.11.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.06). Microsoft had a net margin of 37.63% and a return on equity of 44.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 25.89%.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

