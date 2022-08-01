Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Bought by Schnieders Capital Management LLC

Schnieders Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,050 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,808 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises 7.1% of Schnieders Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Schnieders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $29,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in Microsoft by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 3,579 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 7,800.0% in the 1st quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC now owns 56,011 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $16,717,000 after buying an additional 55,302 shares during the period. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,079 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $949,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 38,302 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $11,809,000 after buying an additional 1,442 shares during the period. Finally, Mcdaniel Terry & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 312,532 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $96,357,000 after buying an additional 2,109 shares during the period. 69.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $280.74 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.30, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.93. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $241.51 and a 1-year high of $349.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $261.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $281.11.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.06). Microsoft had a net margin of 37.63% and a return on equity of 44.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 25.89%.

Several research firms have recently commented on MSFT. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Microsoft from $352.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. UBS Group set a $330.00 price target on Microsoft in a report on Monday, June 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $365.00 price objective on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Microsoft from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Microsoft from $325.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $334.80.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

