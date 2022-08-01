Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc.

Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 812,478 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 5,851 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises 26.4% of Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $250,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 16,414 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,520,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,097 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,178 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,441,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its stake in Microsoft by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 1,770 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eastern Bank boosted its stake in Microsoft by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 345,891 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $116,330,000 after purchasing an additional 40,413 shares in the last quarter. 69.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $280.74 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $261.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $281.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.99. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $241.51 and a 52 week high of $349.67. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.93.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.06). Microsoft had a return on equity of 44.85% and a net margin of 37.63%. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.89%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MSFT shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 price objective on Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Microsoft from $352.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Microsoft from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Microsoft from $320.00 to $305.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Microsoft from $363.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $334.80.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

