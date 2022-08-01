Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Threadgill Financial LLC

Threadgill Financial LLC trimmed its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,152 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 94 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up about 1.2% of Threadgill Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Threadgill Financial LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Tobam increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 15,400.0% during the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 155 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. 69.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MSFT. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $349.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $365.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $352.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Itau BBA Securities started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $287.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Microsoft from $320.00 to $305.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $334.80.

Microsoft Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $280.74 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.30, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $261.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $281.11. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $241.51 and a twelve month high of $349.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.06). Microsoft had a net margin of 37.63% and a return on equity of 44.85%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.89%.

About Microsoft

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.