Modera Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 19.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,616 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,785 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $6,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter valued at $1,945,000. Essex Savings Bank raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 75,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,418,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Excalibur Management Corp raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Excalibur Management Corp now owns 40,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,127,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 52,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,297,000 after buying an additional 1,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verity & Verity LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 71,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,594,000 after acquiring an additional 3,278 shares during the period. 68.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $174.52 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $459.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.40, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.63. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $155.72 and a 52 week high of $186.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $175.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $174.46.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $24.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.85 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 36.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.48 EPS. Analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 65.79%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total transaction of $6,920,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,336,803. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 8,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,523,160.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,785,140. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total transaction of $6,920,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,311 shares in the company, valued at $12,336,803. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.89.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

(Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.