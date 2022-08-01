MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Shares Purchased by abrdn plc

abrdn plc boosted its position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,704 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $3,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in MongoDB in the first quarter valued at approximately $248,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in MongoDB by 41.3% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 9,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,408,000 after buying an additional 2,905 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in MongoDB in the first quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in MongoDB by 1.8% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its position in MongoDB by 1,933.3% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 21,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,631,000 after buying an additional 20,164 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.
Several equities research analysts have commented on MDB shares. Barclays upped their price objective on MongoDB from $330.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Redburn Partners started coverage on MongoDB in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on MongoDB from $405.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on MongoDB from $325.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on MongoDB from $425.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $401.17.
MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($1.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.34) by $0.19. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 45.56% and a negative net margin of 32.75%. The firm had revenue of $285.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.98) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 57.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that MongoDB, Inc. will post -5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In other MongoDB news, insider Thomas Bull sold 489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.45, for a total value of $129,316.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,523,152.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other MongoDB news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.74, for a total value of $755,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 544,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,172,119.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Bull sold 489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.45, for a total value of $129,316.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,523,152.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 63,185 shares of company stock valued at $18,705,556. 5.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.
MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.
