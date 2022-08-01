MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Shares Purchased by abrdn plc

abrdn plc boosted its position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,704 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $3,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in MongoDB in the first quarter valued at approximately $248,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in MongoDB by 41.3% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 9,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,408,000 after buying an additional 2,905 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in MongoDB in the first quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in MongoDB by 1.8% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its position in MongoDB by 1,933.3% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 21,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,631,000 after buying an additional 20,164 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Get MongoDB alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on MDB shares. Barclays upped their price objective on MongoDB from $330.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Redburn Partners started coverage on MongoDB in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on MongoDB from $405.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on MongoDB from $325.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on MongoDB from $425.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $401.17.

MongoDB Stock Up 5.2 %

NASDAQ MDB opened at $312.47 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $275.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $337.75. MongoDB, Inc. has a one year low of $213.39 and a one year high of $590.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a current ratio of 4.16. The company has a market cap of $21.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.56 and a beta of 0.91.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($1.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.34) by $0.19. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 45.56% and a negative net margin of 32.75%. The firm had revenue of $285.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.98) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 57.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that MongoDB, Inc. will post -5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at MongoDB

In other MongoDB news, insider Thomas Bull sold 489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.45, for a total value of $129,316.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,523,152.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other MongoDB news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.74, for a total value of $755,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 544,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,172,119.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Bull sold 489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.45, for a total value of $129,316.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,523,152.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 63,185 shares of company stock valued at $18,705,556. 5.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MongoDB Profile

(Get Rating)

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.