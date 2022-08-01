Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Acquires 281 Shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,428 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Energy Industries were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AEIS. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 88.7% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 366 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 97.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AEIS opened at $89.49 on Monday. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.55 and a 12-month high of $106.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.64 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.02.

Advanced Energy Industries ( NASDAQ:AEIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The electronics maker reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.31. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 8.85%. The business had revenue of $397.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.57 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 20th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.46%.

A number of brokerages have commented on AEIS. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $112.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com raised Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Loop Capital began coverage on Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. TheStreet cut Advanced Energy Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $120.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advanced Energy Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.00.

In other Advanced Energy Industries news, Director Lanesha Minnix sold 725 shares of Advanced Energy Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.81, for a total transaction of $54,962.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,896 shares in the company, valued at $371,165.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers plasma power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF power supplies, RF matching networks, and RF instrumentation products; and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications.

