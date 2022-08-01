Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,271 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Select Medical were worth $366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Select Medical by 71.0% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 176,651 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,194,000 after purchasing an additional 73,342 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Select Medical by 43.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 639,163 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $18,792,000 after purchasing an additional 195,061 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant LLC CA purchased a new stake in Select Medical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Select Medical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Select Medical by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,385,402 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $70,131,000 after purchasing an additional 239,633 shares in the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Select Medical to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Select Medical stock opened at $29.62 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.24. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $21.40 and a fifty-two week high of $40.23.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The health services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.08. Select Medical had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 24.70%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Select Medical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.76%.

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. The company's Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment consists of hospitals that provide services for heart failure, infectious disease, respiratory failure and pulmonary disease, surgery requiring prolonged recovery, renal disease, neurological events, and trauma.

