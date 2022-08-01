Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 180 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Triumph Bancorp were worth $320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 7,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 4.0% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, First Dallas Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 10,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Triumph Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Triumph Bancorp from $125.00 to $94.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Triumph Bancorp to $80.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Triumph Bancorp from $107.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on Triumph Bancorp to $76.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.00.

In other Triumph Bancorp news, Director Harrison B. Barnes purchased 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $64.65 per share, for a total transaction of $245,670.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 14,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $941,691.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Triumph Bancorp stock opened at $72.65 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.99. Triumph Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $60.02 and a one year high of $136.01.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.89. Triumph Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 23.92%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. Research analysts expect that Triumph Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides various banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Banking, Factoring, Payments, and Corporate.

