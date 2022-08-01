Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,193 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 9,166 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $906,000 after buying an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,521 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the 4th quarter worth $13,691,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the 4th quarter worth $3,404,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the 4th quarter worth $229,000. 96.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Vance W. Tang sold 1,844 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.34, for a total transaction of $170,274.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,659,114.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on FIX. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $100.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com raised shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

FIX stock opened at $105.66 on Monday. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.91 and a 12 month high of $106.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $86.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.43. The stock has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.13.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.14. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 18.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $914.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. Comfort Systems USA’s payout ratio is 9.98%.

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It engages in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems; and renovation, expansion, maintenance, monitoring, repair, and replacement of existing buildings.

