Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,933 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Quaker Chemical were worth $334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Quaker Chemical during the fourth quarter valued at $22,779,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Quaker Chemical during the fourth quarter valued at $5,194,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Quaker Chemical by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 436,448 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $100,723,000 after purchasing an additional 19,222 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Quaker Chemical during the fourth quarter valued at $2,824,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Quaker Chemical by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 268,050 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $61,860,000 after purchasing an additional 11,269 shares in the last quarter. 78.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quaker Chemical Price Performance

NYSE:KWR opened at $162.21 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $168.66. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 28.31 and a beta of 1.35. Quaker Chemical Co. has a 52 week low of $129.79 and a 52 week high of $276.60.

Quaker Chemical Increases Dividend

Quaker Chemical ( NYSE:KWR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42. The business had revenue of $474.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.81 million. Quaker Chemical had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 5.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.11 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Quaker Chemical Co. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be issued a $0.435 dividend. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. This is a boost from Quaker Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 14th. Quaker Chemical’s payout ratio is 28.97%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Quaker Chemical from $225.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th.

Quaker Chemical Profile

(Get Rating)

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications. The company operates through four segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia/Pacific; and Global Specialty Businesses.

Featured Articles

