Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,102 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dorman Products were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DORM. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Dorman Products in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Dorman Products in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 170.6% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 525 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Dorman Products in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Dorman Products in the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. 82.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dorman Products Price Performance

Shares of DORM stock opened at $101.09 on Monday. Dorman Products, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.43 and a 12 month high of $122.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.87 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $105.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.21.

Insider Transactions at Dorman Products

Dorman Products ( NASDAQ:DORM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.02). Dorman Products had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 8.96%. The firm had revenue of $417.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Michael Kealey sold 10,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.83, for a total value of $1,027,559.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,135,682.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Dorman Products from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Dorman Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Dorman Products to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Dorman Products in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $129.00 target price on the stock.

About Dorman Products

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement parts and fasteners for passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks in the automotive aftermarket industry worldwide. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake and exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and oil drain plugs, and wheel bolts and lug nuts.

