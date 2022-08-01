Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $313,000 Position in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,325 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 173 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AeroVironment were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 26,969 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,539,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 9,199 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,156 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,068 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Antonetti Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AeroVironment in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

Get AeroVironment alerts:

Insider Transactions at AeroVironment

In other news, Director Charles R. Holland sold 4,001 shares of AeroVironment stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.20, for a total value of $336,884.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,799,231.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Charles R. Holland sold 3,001 shares of AeroVironment stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.87, for a total value of $242,690.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 63,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,094,810. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles R. Holland sold 4,001 shares of AeroVironment stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.20, for a total value of $336,884.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,799,231.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

AeroVironment Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AVAV opened at $86.64 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -481.31 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. AeroVironment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.03 and a 12-month high of $114.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.44.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $132.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.16 million. AeroVironment had a positive return on equity of 5.11% and a negative net margin of 0.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. Analysts predict that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AVAV shares. Alembic Global Advisors raised AeroVironment from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $103.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised AeroVironment from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on AeroVironment from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on AeroVironment from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded AeroVironment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

About AeroVironment

(Get Rating)

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for AeroVironment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AeroVironment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.