Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $333,000 Stock Position in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,969 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 310 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AAON were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AAON by 333.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 408,813 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,472,000 after purchasing an additional 314,531 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of AAON by 46.9% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 422,661 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,446,000 after purchasing an additional 134,897 shares during the period. Geneva Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AAON by 10.7% during the first quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,073,703 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,837,000 after purchasing an additional 103,767 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of AAON by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,335,682 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $106,093,000 after purchasing an additional 48,138 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AAON during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,009,000. 71.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Rony D. Gadiwalla sold 3,126 shares of AAON stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.81, for a total value of $174,462.06. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,514,906.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Rony D. Gadiwalla sold 1,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.56, for a total transaction of $80,476.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,480,976.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Rony D. Gadiwalla sold 3,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.81, for a total transaction of $174,462.06. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,514,906.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,358 shares of company stock valued at $987,027 over the last 90 days. 19.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AAON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. DA Davidson raised shares of AAON from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th.

Shares of AAON opened at $60.17 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 54.21 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.48. AAON, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.50 and a twelve month high of $83.79.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. AAON had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 14.74%. The firm had revenue of $182.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that AAON, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. AAON’s dividend payout ratio is 34.23%.

AAON Company Profile

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BasX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

