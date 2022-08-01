Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $405,000 Stock Position in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,275 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Boot Barn were worth $405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boot Barn during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Boot Barn in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in Boot Barn in the first quarter valued at about $76,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Boot Barn by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Boot Barn in the first quarter valued at about $136,000.

Get Boot Barn alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on BOOT shares. Cowen reduced their price objective on Boot Barn from $140.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday. Cowen reduced their price objective on Boot Barn from $140.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Boot Barn from $110.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Boot Barn from $145.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.18.

Boot Barn Price Performance

Shares of BOOT opened at $62.30 on Monday. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.51 and a 1 year high of $134.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $74.12 and a 200-day moving average of $85.49.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.15. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 36.19% and a net margin of 12.93%. The company had revenue of $383.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.02 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 48.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Boot Barn

In related news, Director Peter Starrett acquired 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $80.89 per share, for a total transaction of $97,068.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $873,531.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Boot Barn news, Director Peter Starrett bought 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $80.89 per share, for a total transaction of $97,068.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $873,531.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John Hazen sold 6,312 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.51, for a total value of $470,307.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $495,715.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,506 shares of company stock worth $781,292 over the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Boot Barn

(Get Rating)

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Boot Barn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boot Barn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.