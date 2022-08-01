Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $426,000 Stock Position in Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,242 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Simmons First National were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,009,227 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,853,000 after purchasing an additional 79,789 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 900.0% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 119.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,969,799 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073,187 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,830,239 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,719,000 after purchasing an additional 615,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simmons First National during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,083,000. Institutional investors own 46.84% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Simmons First National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stephens increased their price target on Simmons First National to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Simmons First National to $24.50 in a research note on Monday, July 4th.

Simmons First National Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SFNC opened at $23.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.56. Simmons First National Co. has a one year low of $19.87 and a one year high of $32.76. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 0.85.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.06. Simmons First National had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 25.19%. The firm had revenue of $225.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Simmons First National Co. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

Simmons First National Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio is 38.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Simmons First National

In other news, CEO George Makris, Jr. acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.03 per share, with a total value of $360,450.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 539,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,954,260.61. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO George Makris, Jr. bought 15,000 shares of Simmons First National stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.03 per share, with a total value of $360,450.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 539,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,954,260.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dean O. Bass sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 252,730 shares in the company, valued at $6,318,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $576,850 in the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Simmons First National Profile

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

