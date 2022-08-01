Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Invests $437,000 in Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNKGet Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 19,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $437,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hostess Brands during the first quarter worth approximately $985,000. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Hostess Brands by 20.7% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 164,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,922,000 after acquiring an additional 28,121 shares during the last quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp increased its stake in Hostess Brands by 4.9% in the first quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 306,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,733,000 after acquiring an additional 14,405 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Hostess Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,225,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Hostess Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,426,000.

Hostess Brands Stock Performance

NASDAQ TWNK opened at $22.62 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.13 and a beta of 0.58. Hostess Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.10 and a twelve month high of $24.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNKGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.04. Hostess Brands had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 10.52%. The company had revenue of $332.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.99 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Hostess Brands, Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Hostess Brands

In other news, insider Michael Gernigin sold 7,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.38, for a total transaction of $150,942.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,922 shares in the company, valued at $147,992.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Hostess Brands news, insider Michael John Cramer sold 25,000 shares of Hostess Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.15, for a total value of $553,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,408 shares in the company, valued at $961,487.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Gernigin sold 7,060 shares of Hostess Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.38, for a total value of $150,942.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,992.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TWNK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Hostess Brands from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Hostess Brands from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.57.

About Hostess Brands

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes snack products in the United States. The company provides a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, cookies, snack pies, sweet baked goods, wafers, bread and buns, danishes, honey buns, coffee cakes, and sugar-free products.

Featured Articles

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK)

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

