Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Invests $437,000 in Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 19,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $437,000.
Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hostess Brands during the first quarter worth approximately $985,000. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Hostess Brands by 20.7% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 164,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,922,000 after acquiring an additional 28,121 shares during the last quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp increased its stake in Hostess Brands by 4.9% in the first quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 306,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,733,000 after acquiring an additional 14,405 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Hostess Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,225,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Hostess Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,426,000.
Hostess Brands Stock Performance
NASDAQ TWNK opened at $22.62 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.13 and a beta of 0.58. Hostess Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.10 and a twelve month high of $24.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.
Insider Transactions at Hostess Brands
In other news, insider Michael Gernigin sold 7,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.38, for a total transaction of $150,942.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,922 shares in the company, valued at $147,992.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Hostess Brands news, insider Michael John Cramer sold 25,000 shares of Hostess Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.15, for a total value of $553,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,408 shares in the company, valued at $961,487.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Gernigin sold 7,060 shares of Hostess Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.38, for a total value of $150,942.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,992.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TWNK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Hostess Brands from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Hostess Brands from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.57.
About Hostess Brands
Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes snack products in the United States. The company provides a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, cookies, snack pies, sweet baked goods, wafers, bread and buns, danishes, honey buns, coffee cakes, and sugar-free products.
