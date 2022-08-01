Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Purchases 184 Shares of Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,551 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Innospec were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its holdings in shares of Innospec by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 9,826 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $888,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innospec by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 842 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innospec by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,748 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Innospec by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 21,479 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,058,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Innospec by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 50,202 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,535,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.48% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Innospec from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th.

NASDAQ IOSP opened at $102.00 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.94 and a beta of 1.16. Innospec Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.00 and a 12-month high of $106.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $96.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.82.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $472.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $397.67 million. Innospec had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Innospec Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th were issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 16th. This represents a yield of 1.3%. This is an increase from Innospec’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.59. Innospec’s payout ratio is currently 29.58%.

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals in the United States, rest of North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company's Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products that are used as additives in various fuels.

