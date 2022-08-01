Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Purchases 328 Shares of Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Brady were worth $322,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BRC. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Brady by 3,227.9% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,388 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Brady by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Brady by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in Brady in the 1st quarter valued at about $235,000. Finally, Fort L.P. acquired a new position in Brady in the 4th quarter valued at about $322,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BRC opened at $47.85 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.92. Brady Co. has a 52 week low of $41.69 and a 52 week high of $56.39. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Brady ( NYSE:BRC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.09. Brady had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 16.38%. The firm had revenue of $338.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Brady Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Brady’s payout ratio is presently 34.22%.

In other Brady news, Director Frank W. Harris sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total transaction of $48,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $983,212.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Frank W. Harris sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total transaction of $48,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $983,212.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elizabeth P. Bruno sold 4,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.32, for a total transaction of $205,360.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 356,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,218,348.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The IDS segment offers safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, and lockout/tagout devices for facility identification and protection; materials, printing systems, RFID and bar code scanners for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, and finished product identification; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification, as well as software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training.

