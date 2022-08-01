Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,049 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Plexus were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Plexus by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 16,772 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,608,000 after buying an additional 1,414 shares in the last quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Plexus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $575,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Plexus by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 499,588 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,905,000 after buying an additional 19,300 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its stake in Plexus by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 11,262 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Plexus in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,504,000. 94.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Plexus alerts:

Insider Transactions at Plexus

In other news, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total transaction of $586,390.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 108,629 shares in the company, valued at $9,099,851.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Angelo Michael Ninivaggi, Jr. sold 550 shares of Plexus stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.92, for a total value of $46,156.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,210 shares in the company, valued at $2,703,063.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 7,000 shares of Plexus stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total value of $586,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 108,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,099,851.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,093 shares of company stock worth $2,356,021 over the last quarter. 2.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Plexus Price Performance

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Plexus from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “maintains” rating in a research note on Friday. Benchmark assumed coverage on Plexus in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Plexus in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.25.

PLXS stock opened at $93.95 on Monday. Plexus Corp. has a 52-week low of $72.88 and a 52-week high of $99.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.21 and a beta of 1.09.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.23. Plexus had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 3.31%. The business had revenue of $981.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $906.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Plexus Corp. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

Plexus Profile

(Get Rating)

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Plexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plexus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.