Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Raises Position in Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,809 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Callon Petroleum were worth $402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 89.1% during the fourth quarter. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC now owns 11,700,780 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $552,862,000 after buying an additional 5,512,623 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 793,314 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $37,484,000 after acquiring an additional 135,823 shares in the last quarter. Lion Point Capital LP grew its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 311.0% during the 4th quarter. Lion Point Capital LP now owns 527,538 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $24,926,000 after acquiring an additional 777,538 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 458,756 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $21,677,000 after buying an additional 11,886 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Callon Petroleum by 146.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 455,151 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $21,506,000 after purchasing an additional 270,193 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on CPE shares. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Callon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Callon Petroleum from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $101.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Callon Petroleum from $79.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Callon Petroleum from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.29.

Shares of NYSE CPE opened at $46.04 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.14. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 2.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Callon Petroleum has a 12-month low of $25.32 and a 12-month high of $66.48.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $664.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.95 million. Callon Petroleum had a net margin of 19.71% and a return on equity of 42.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 107.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Callon Petroleum will post 15.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, its estimated net proved reserves totaled approximately 484.6 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 290.3 MMBbls oil, 577.3 Bcf of natural gas, and 98.1 MMBbls of natural gas liquids.

