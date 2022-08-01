Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,370 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in United Natural Foods were worth $346,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kiltearn Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Kiltearn Partners LLP now owns 3,196,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,181,000 after acquiring an additional 149,600 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods in the 1st quarter worth $455,000. Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods in the 1st quarter worth $426,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods in the 1st quarter worth $210,000. Finally, JCP Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods in the 1st quarter worth $10,089,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on UNFI. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.57.

Shares of NYSE UNFI opened at $42.51 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 1.03. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.83 and a 12 month high of $57.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.08.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.12. United Natural Foods had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The firm had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. United Natural Foods’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

