Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Axcelis Technologies were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ACLS. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 74.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 534,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,823,000 after buying an additional 228,256 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 76.2% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 329,125 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $24,859,000 after buying an additional 142,384 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 727,226 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,222,000 after buying an additional 110,764 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Axcelis Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,016,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Axcelis Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,307,000. 83.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Axcelis Technologies stock opened at $70.33 on Monday. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $37.33 and a one year high of $83.74. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 19.37 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 4.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.92.

Axcelis Technologies ( NASDAQ:ACLS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.30. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 23.53% and a net margin of 16.88%. The business had revenue of $203.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley dropped their target price on Axcelis Technologies from $98.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Axcelis Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Axcelis Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.75.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

