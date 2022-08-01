National Asset Management Inc. Acquires 2,473 Shares of Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC)

National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,503 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 2,473 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Tutor Perini were worth $244,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Tutor Perini by 203.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,745 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 4,520 shares in the last quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tutor Perini by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 9,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tutor Perini in the 4th quarter worth $159,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Tutor Perini by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 20,077 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 4,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Trust bought a new position in shares of Tutor Perini in the 4th quarter worth $374,000. 69.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 50,000 shares of Tutor Perini stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.75, for a total value of $487,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,443,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,572,223.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Tutor Perini Price Performance

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Tutor Perini from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. TheStreet cut Tutor Perini from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th.

Shares of NYSE:TPC opened at $9.08 on Monday. Tutor Perini Co. has a 1-year low of $8.33 and a 1-year high of $15.67. The stock has a market cap of $464.90 million, a PE ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The construction company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.53). Tutor Perini had a net margin of 1.24% and a return on equity of 3.31%. The business had revenue of $952.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Tutor Perini Co. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tutor Perini Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be given a dividend of $0.2969 per share. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th.

About Tutor Perini

(Get Rating)

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment engages in the public works construction and the replacement and reconstruction of infrastructure, construction and rehabilitation of highways, bridges, tunnels, mass-transit systems, military defense facilities, and water management and wastewater treatment facilities.

