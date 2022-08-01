National Asset Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 6,414 Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WBI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,374,000. Silver Lake Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 6.3% in the first quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 102,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,566,000 after buying an additional 6,042 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 125.2% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 21,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after buying an additional 11,898 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Leggett & Platt by 464.2% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 62,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,184,000 after buying an additional 51,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Leggett & Platt from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Raymond James downgraded Leggett & Platt from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Leggett & Platt from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Leggett & Platt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Leggett & Platt presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.00.

LEG opened at $39.64 on Monday. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $33.19 and a 12 month high of $49.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.02 and a 200 day moving average of $37.17. The firm has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 23.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $0.44 dividend. This is an increase from Leggett & Platt’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. Leggett & Platt’s payout ratio is 59.46%.

In related news, Director Phoebe A. Wood sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.35, for a total value of $95,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 53,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,054,793. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foams, private label finished mattresses, mattress foundations, wire forms for mattress foundations, adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to produce innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

