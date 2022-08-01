National Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in EastGroup Properties were worth $212,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in EastGroup Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in EastGroup Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in EastGroup Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors own 91.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $200.00 to $144.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Evercore ISI set a $185.00 price target on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $184.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $215.00 to $180.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $193.90.

Shares of EGP stock opened at $170.54 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $158.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $180.91. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $148.33 and a 52 week high of $229.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a PE ratio of 33.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.60%.

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

