National Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,171 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 651 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PHM. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,553,139 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $145,938,000 after buying an additional 1,063,628 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in PulteGroup by 8,278.8% during the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 874,165 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,628,000 after purchasing an additional 863,732 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in PulteGroup by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,748,842 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $214,284,000 after purchasing an additional 648,373 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in PulteGroup by 88.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,177,148 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,285,000 after purchasing an additional 553,252 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in PulteGroup by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,096,326 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $750,513,000 after purchasing an additional 547,399 shares during the period. 90.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

PulteGroup Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:PHM opened at $43.62 on Monday. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.03 and a 52-week high of $58.09. The stock has a market cap of $10.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.57 and its 200 day moving average is $45.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

PulteGroup Dividend Announcement

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.14. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 27.91% and a net margin of 14.58%. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. PulteGroup’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 10.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.35%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James restated a “maintains” rating on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup upped their price objective on PulteGroup to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on PulteGroup from $63.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on PulteGroup in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research cut their target price on PulteGroup from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PulteGroup has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.21.

About PulteGroup

(Get Rating)

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.