National Asset Management Inc. Buys 6,800 Shares of Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC)

National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC – Get Rating) by 53.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,520 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Barings BDC were worth $202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Barings BDC by 108.6% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Barings BDC by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 21,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Barings BDC by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC grew its position in shares of Barings BDC by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 28,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 2,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barings BDC in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. 66.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Barings BDC

In related news, Director Stephen R. Byers acquired 16,035 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.25 per share, for a total transaction of $164,358.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 16,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,358.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 18,121 shares of company stock worth $185,749. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Barings BDC Trading Up 0.6 %

BBDC opened at $9.84 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.73 and a 200-day moving average of $10.27. Barings BDC, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.18 and a 52 week high of $11.55.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. The business had revenue of $43.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.20 million. Barings BDC had a return on equity of 7.17% and a net margin of 51.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Barings BDC, Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Barings BDC Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a boost from Barings BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.76%. Barings BDC’s payout ratio is presently 87.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BBDC. TheStreet upgraded Barings BDC from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Barings BDC from $13.00 to $12.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th.

About Barings BDC

Barings BDC, Inc (NYSE: BBDC) is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. It seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans, first lien debt, unitranche, second lien debt, subordinated debt, equity co-investments and senior secured private debt investments in private middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

