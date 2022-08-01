National Asset Management Inc. Buys New Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY)

National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 1,801.1% during the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 3,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 3,278 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 6,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $169,000.

Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FENY stock opened at $21.47 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.43. Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF has a 12-month low of $12.26 and a 12-month high of $25.47.

