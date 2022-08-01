National Asset Management Inc. Buys New Holdings in GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG)

National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 24,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GRWG. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in GrowGeneration by 828.6% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new position in GrowGeneration in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of GrowGeneration by 2,866.7% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 8,600 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of GrowGeneration during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of GrowGeneration during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Institutional investors own 44.93% of the company’s stock.

GrowGeneration stock opened at $4.85 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.66. GrowGeneration Corp. has a 1-year low of $3.42 and a 1-year high of $44.00. The stock has a market cap of $294.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 242.50 and a beta of 2.89.

GrowGeneration ( NASDAQ:GRWG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $81.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.57 million. GrowGeneration had a return on equity of 0.40% and a net margin of 0.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. Equities analysts expect that GrowGeneration Corp. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GRWG shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of GrowGeneration from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price target on shares of GrowGeneration from $14.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of GrowGeneration from $8.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of GrowGeneration from $50.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, GrowGeneration has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.79.

GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores in the United States. It engages in the marketing and distribution of nutrients, growing media, advanced indoor and greenhouse lighting, environmental control systems, vertical benching, and accessories for hydroponic gardening, as well as other indoor and outdoor growing products.

