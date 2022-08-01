National Asset Management Inc. Buys New Shares in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC)

National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 8,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $111,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC raised its stake in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 5,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 1,129.9% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 6,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 5,525 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 1,920.8% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 6,358 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. bought a new stake in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $253,000.

Shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $23.91 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.46. iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $22.64 and a 52-week high of $28.17.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were issued a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st. This is a positive change from iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

