National Asset Management Inc. Cuts Position in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

National Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) by 31.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,054 shares of the company’s stock after selling 930 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp were worth $206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 683 Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 147.6% in the fourth quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 759,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,313,000 after acquiring an additional 452,903 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 106.8% in the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 733,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,540,000 after acquiring an additional 378,716 shares in the last quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN grew its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 1,984,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,369,000 after acquiring an additional 314,885 shares in the last quarter. Incline Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the fourth quarter worth $38,120,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 114.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 538,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,450,000 after acquiring an additional 287,694 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IAC opened at $68.50 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.95. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a one year low of $66.59 and a one year high of $158.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 456.70 and a beta of 1.32.

IAC/InterActiveCorp ( NASDAQ:IAC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.01. IAC/InterActiveCorp had a net margin of 0.91% and a negative return on equity of 1.17%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 68.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -3.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on IAC shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $167.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $149.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $160.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IAC/InterActiveCorp has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.40.

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

