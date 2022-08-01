National Asset Management Inc. Cuts Position in Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY)

National Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 26,879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,299 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Tilray were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Hall Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Tilray by 62.5% in the first quarter. Hall Private Wealth Advisors now owns 427,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,319,000 after purchasing an additional 164,319 shares during the period. CapWealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tilray by 26.6% in the first quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 71,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tilray by 194.6% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 26,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 17,218 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Tilray in the first quarter worth approximately $137,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tilray by 150.6% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 92,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 55,299 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Tilray alerts:

Tilray Price Performance

TLRY opened at $3.65 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Tilray Inc has a 1-year low of $3.00 and a 1-year high of $15.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 19.21 and a beta of 2.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.10.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Tilray ( NASDAQ:TLRY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.82). The firm had revenue of $153.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.53 million. Tilray had a negative return on equity of 0.78% and a net margin of 6.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tilray Inc will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TLRY shares. Benchmark downgraded shares of Tilray from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Tilray from $8.50 to $4.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Tilray from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Tilray from $23.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $5.75 price objective (down previously from $6.15) on shares of Tilray in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tilray currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.27.

Insider Transactions at Tilray

In other news, Director Brendan Kennedy sold 350,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.09, for a total value of $1,081,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,624,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,558,765.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.96% of the company’s stock.

About Tilray

(Get Rating)

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Tilray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.