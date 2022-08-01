National Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY)

National Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc. owned 0.07% of Century Casinos worth $239,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Century Casinos by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 270,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,290,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Century Casinos by 49.1% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Century Casinos by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 65,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 6,834 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Century Casinos during the fourth quarter worth approximately $150,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Century Casinos during the fourth quarter worth approximately $153,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CNTY shares. StockNews.com upgraded Century Casinos from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. JMP Securities started coverage on Century Casinos in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on Century Casinos from $24.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

Shares of NASDAQ CNTY opened at $8.43 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. Century Casinos, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.69 and a twelve month high of $16.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.82. The stock has a market cap of $251.33 million, a P/E ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 2.76.

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.10). Century Casinos had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 15.58%. The firm had revenue of $103.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Century Casinos, Inc. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Century Casinos, Inc operates as a casino entertainment company in the United States, Canada, and Poland. The company develops and operates gaming establishments, as well as related lodging, restaurant, horse racing, and entertainment facilities. As of March 8, 2022, it operated two ship-based casinos.

