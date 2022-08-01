National Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE)

National Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,476 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Global Medical REIT were worth $206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global Medical REIT in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Medical REIT in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Global Medical REIT in the first quarter worth $85,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global Medical REIT by 17.5% in the first quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 8,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Store Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global Medical REIT in the fourth quarter worth $192,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Global Medical REIT alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on GMRE. TheStreet lowered Global Medical REIT from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. B. Riley cut their price target on Global Medical REIT from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on Global Medical REIT in a report on Thursday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company.

Global Medical REIT Stock Performance

NYSE:GMRE opened at $12.18 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.21. Global Medical REIT Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.50 and a 52-week high of $18.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $798.01 million, a PE ratio of 60.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.94.

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.19). Global Medical REIT had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 3.02%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Global Medical REIT Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

Global Medical REIT Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.90%. Global Medical REIT’s payout ratio is 420.02%.

About Global Medical REIT

(Get Rating)

Global Medical REIT Inc is net-lease medical office REIT that acquires purpose-built specialized healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to strong healthcare systems and physician groups with leading market share.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Global Medical REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Medical REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.