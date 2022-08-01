National Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

National Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,531 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,166 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in TEGNA were worth $214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boston Partners raised its stake in TEGNA by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,018,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,004,000 after purchasing an additional 185,681 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 9,302,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021,852 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,810,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,291,000 after purchasing an additional 424,466 shares during the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 199.6% in the first quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 4,433,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,086,000 after purchasing an additional 2,953,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,771,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,992,000 after purchasing an additional 148,352 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of TEGNA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Huber Research upgraded shares of TEGNA from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Argus cut shares of TEGNA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of TEGNA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

Shares of TEGNA stock opened at $20.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02. TEGNA Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.42 and a 1 year high of $23.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.38. The stock has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 0.85.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $774.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $765.83 million. TEGNA had a net margin of 16.41% and a return on equity of 20.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that TEGNA Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. TEGNA’s payout ratio is 16.96%.

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

