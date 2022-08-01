National Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

National Asset Management Inc. cut its position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 312 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Roku were worth $224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Roku by 156.5% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A boosted its stake in shares of Roku by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Roku in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in Roku in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in Roku by 392.0% in the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. 68.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ROKU opened at $65.52 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $87.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a PE ratio of 66.86 and a beta of 1.95. Roku, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.00 and a 52-week high of $449.98.

Roku ( NASDAQ:ROKU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.06). Roku had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 5.17%. The business had revenue of $764.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $804.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Roku, Inc. will post -1.9 EPS for the current year.

ROKU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Roku from $205.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Roku from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 29th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Roku in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $188.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Roku from $185.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Roku from $135.00 to $80.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.88.

In other news, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 1,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.41, for a total transaction of $182,803.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 78,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,349,125.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Roku news, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 1,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.41, for a total value of $182,803.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 78,676 shares in the company, valued at $7,349,125.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.41, for a total transaction of $62,397.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 78,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,337,262.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,598 shares of company stock worth $742,501. Corporate insiders own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live TV, news sports, shows, and others. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 60.1 million active accounts.

