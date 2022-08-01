National Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply were worth $229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 34.0% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 7,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,837,000 after acquiring an additional 1,583 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 5,989.4% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 25,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,152,000 after acquiring an additional 24,976 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the fourth quarter worth about $366,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SITE shares. TheStreet cut shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $161.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $129.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.25.

In other SiteOne Landscape Supply news, CEO Doug Black sold 9,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.13, for a total transaction of $1,135,308.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 512,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,065,918.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SITE stock opened at $139.33 on Monday. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.77 and a 12 month high of $260.00. The stock has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.27 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.18.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.54. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 25.59%. The business had revenue of $805.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $742.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 135,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which comprise controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation pipes; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

