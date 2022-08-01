National Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XSW)

National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XSW – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,449 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 110 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF worth $214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WBI Investments Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 78.7% during the first quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 2,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 66.7% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Tiedemann Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,474,000. McGuire Investment Group LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 55,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,181,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Securities Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 52.4% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 1,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF Stock Performance

SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF stock opened at $120.66 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $116.56 and its 200-day moving average is $131.19. SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF has a 12 month low of $104.72 and a 12 month high of $187.00.

