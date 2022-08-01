National Asset Management Inc. Has $206,000 Stock Holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

National Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 25.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,402 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,568 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 65.5% during the 1st quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 307,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,540,000 after purchasing an additional 121,693 shares in the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 26,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,130,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,953,000 after purchasing an additional 170,439 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHE opened at $25.12 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.01. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $24.04 and a 52-week high of $32.32.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

