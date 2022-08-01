National Asset Management Inc. Has $209,000 Position in Tekla Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL)

National Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL – Get Rating) by 48.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,852 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. owned 0.05% of Tekla Life Sciences Investors worth $209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 3,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 13,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 2,975 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the period. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors in the 4th quarter valued at about $289,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. 20.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tekla Life Sciences Investors Stock Performance

Shares of HQL opened at $14.92 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.50 and a 200-day moving average of $15.82. Tekla Life Sciences Investors has a one year low of $13.03 and a one year high of $22.70.

Tekla Life Sciences Investors Cuts Dividend

Tekla Life Sciences Investors Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.38%.

Tekla Life Sciences Investors is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the life sciences sector, including the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, diagnostics, managed healthcare, medical equipment, hospitals, healthcare information technology and services, devices and supplies industries, and in agriculture and environmental management industries.

