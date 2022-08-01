National Asset Management Inc. Has $214,000 Stake in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 189.5% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of A. O. Smith during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of A. O. Smith during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 60.4% during the fourth quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of A. O. Smith during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.55% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AOS. Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Monday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of A. O. Smith from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $59.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Longbow Research raised shares of A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.67.

Shares of AOS stock opened at $63.27 on Monday. A. O. Smith Co. has a 52-week low of $51.91 and a 52-week high of $86.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.16. The company has a market capitalization of $9.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.15.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.01. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 27.82%. The firm had revenue of $965.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $959.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.22%.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

