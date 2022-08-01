National Asset Management Inc. Has $216,000 Stock Holdings in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB)

National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,847 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 2,580.1% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,449 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 4,283 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC bought a new position in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $222,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,478 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 13,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 10.4% during the first quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,750 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period.
Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust Stock Performance
Shares of GBAB opened at $18.63 on Monday. Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust has a 12-month low of $16.99 and a 12-month high of $25.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.26.
Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust Cuts Dividend
Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust Company Profile
Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC and Guggenheim Partners Investment Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States.
